Who Is Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave? Get to Know The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Fresh Blood, in Her Own Words

"The experience of being able to go and travel, meet a bunch of intelligent, smart, fun women," Teddi said. "How could I say no, you know? Yes, there's some downside, but the upside is so much higher."

After joining the show and beginning to film with her new friends and co-stars, Teddi was surprised to find how in it she actually was. "I thought, at first, maybe I was just going to be going through the motions. But it's not. It's 100 percent," she admitted. "It's real. You have real emotions. You're experiencing everything, good and bad, with a bunch of women who become your friends."

For more from Teddi, including how she broke the news about joining the cast to her dad, be sure to check out the video up top!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)