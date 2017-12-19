EXCLUSIVE!

Mindy Kaling Gives Birth to First Child, Welcomes Daughter Katherine Kaling

by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 3:38 PM

Congrats to Mindy Kaling!

E! News has exclusively learned that the 38-year-old actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on Dec. 15.

Back in July, E! News learned that Kaling was pregnant with her first child and that it was "an unexpected surprise." She broke her silence about her pregnancy the following month, saying on NBC's Today show that she is "really excited" to become a mom.

"I'd like to be the fun mom, I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom," she added. "So if I can be kind of fun too, I think that would be nice."

Kaling, who is notoriously private, has not revealed the identity of her baby's father. She is not currently publicly linked to anyone romantically.

"My professional life is the only thing that I feel I have a lot of control over—romantic stuff is a little bit more mysterious," she told American Way magazine in an interview published in September. 

Also that month, Kaling's Mindy Project co-stars spilled the beans about the sex of her child. The actress confirmed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in October that she was expecting a girl.

"I am not waiting," the actress told Ellen DeGeneres. "I wanted to know way early."

Kaling's Wrinkle in Time movie co-star Oprah Winfrey had also talked to the press about her baby.

"At first it was like, 'OK, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person,'" she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "You can't complain that much about it. You also can't be like, 'Hey, Oprah, zip it.' Because she's almost like a religious figure."

"I actually thought, 'Well, OK, if there's one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah's pretty good," Kaling added. "At a certain point, I was like, you can't take it back, so I thought—there are worse things."

