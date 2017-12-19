Vanessa Hudgens Shares a Holiday Hair Tutorial You Can Do at Home

Vanessa Hudgens doesn't like to spend a lot of time on her hair, and we get it.
"I feel like I kind of only pick hairstyles that are easy for me, because I am such a low maintenance person," the actress, who recently revealed a bob-length cut with bangs, revealed to E! News. While her new 'do appeals to her self-described "boho chic" aesthetic, it also keep her beauty routine, relatively simple on a day-to-day.
"My everyday, go-to hairstyle is down," she said. "I feel like with this length, I kind of let my texture do its thing, blow out my bangs, throw on some bronzer and mascara and a lip, and I'm good to go."
However, the surprisingly relatable triple threat also has a full schedule that requires glam looks. So, today, she's revealing her easy, go-to style for the holiday season, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist, Riawna Capri! Check out the tutorial and steps below!
Step 1: To prep the hair, apply Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock to damp hair to hydrate and add sheen. After 3-5 minutes, rinse the product out.
Step 2: Blow dry or air day. If your hair needs more texture, add loose waves with an 1-inch barrel, alternating the direction of the curl.
Step 3: Spray Joico Hair Shake Finishing Texturizer Spray on the hair to give it grip.
Step 4: Create a section of hair on the left or right side of your middle part, and place a rubber band around the hair, a few inches away from the scalp.
Step 5: Achieve a faux braid by creating an opening between the scalp and the rubber band, then pulling the end of the ponytail through.
Step 6: Create another section of hair directly under your first section and combine with the ends of the previous section, and secure with a rubber band, then repeat this technique until you have reached your desired end point.
Step 7: Secure the faux braid by using a few Bobby-pins and rubber bands to keep it in place.
Step 8: Lightly pull the braid in opposite directions to expand and create more texture and interest, then lock it in place with hairspray.
Will you try the faux braid? Tell us below!
