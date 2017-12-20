Can't Look Away: The 21 Breakthough TV Performances of 2017

But just as some truly exceptional shows manage to cut through the noise and grab our attention (you can see our picks for the year's 15 best right here ), there are also those performances that manage to make us sit up, set down our phones and simply watch. These performances transcend network, genre, gender, race and age. They're the performances that turn a complete unknown into an overnight sensation or finally give an industry vet their due. They're defined by one simple characteristic: They fantastic.

A lot of TV these days is perfectly forgettable. Same for most of the performances on said forgettable TV shows. That's to be expected when upwards of 400+ original scripted shows are made every year.

NBC



Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us After being criminally under-used in season one, season two has been the season of Beth and it's been a beautiful thing to watch. Like Randall so perfectly said, she is "a Black queen" and is finally getting the screen-time she deserves. (Sorry Jack and Rebecca, but Randall and Beth truly are the OTP of This Is Us.)

Netflix



Cameron Britton, Mindhunter Usually, saying someone is so believable in a role is a great thing. But Britton was so believable as real-life serial killer Ed Kemper (aka "The Co-Ed Killer") in this breakout role that is might actually be a bad thing? Nah, it's sill great and is still giving us creepy chills!

Netflix



Lena Waithe, Master of None In the eighth episode of Master of None's second season, Lena Waithe proved in just 34 minutes why she's both an actress and a writer who shouldn't be ignored. With the standout "Thanksgiving," co-written with fellow star Aziz Ansari, Waithe's Denise came of age and eventually came out over the course of a handful of pivotal turkey days in her life. Her record-breaking Emmy win was no fluke.

NBC



D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place The Good Place is filled with performers like Ted Danson and Kristen Bell turning in their absolute best and somehow D'Arcy Carden's Janet, a guide to, well, everything, manages to steal the spotlight (in the best way possible). Carden infuses the role with an earnest innocence and she handles the emotional requirements of the role easily.

TNT



Niecy Nash, Claws Niecy Nash has been slaying us for years with her hilarious work in Reno 9-1-1 and her heartbreaking work in Getting On, but it wasn't until she stepped into down-on-her-luck and desperate Desna Simms' shoes on TNT's raucous crime dramedy Claws this summer that she really proved what a powerhouse she is. Playing the nail salon owner caught up in one of the most insane criminal underworlds TV's ever seen, Nash led an equally impressive cast with aplomb. If only Emmy and Golden Globe voters had taken notice...

Viceland



Trixie and Katya, The Trixie & Katya Show What do you get when you take two RuPaul's Drag Race fan favorites from web series to TV show? One of the flat-out funniest things to hit the small screen in 2017. With episodes themed around such topics like "death" and "hooking up," Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova (real names Brian Firkus and Brian Cook, respectively) have proven that they can talk about just about anything and still manage to make it painfully hysterical. If you haven't made time for this Viceland original, fix your life.

Freeform



Meghann Fahy, The Bold Type All three of The Bold Type's leading ladies deserve some recognition, but Meghann Fahy was the face we were least familiar with. Now, it's clear she has an incredibly bright future ahead of her. Her portrayal of the funny, fashion-obsessed, risk-taking Sutton Brady in the Freeform dramedy's first season proved she's one to watch. Big ups to Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee as well!

The CW



Madelaine Petsch, Riverdale Sure, Cheryl Blossom's motivations and personality traits change faster than you can say "Jingle Jangle," but Petsch's charismatic and snarky performance is always consistent. We live for her saucy one-liners and references, and flair for the dramatic, even selling the crap out of Cheryl's recent out-of-the-blue obsession with Josie. But her talent truly shines when she taps into Cheryl's vulnerabilities, giving us a glimpse at the damaged goods below the perfectly-manicured surface.

Netflix



Justina Machado, One Day at a Time Justina Machado has been kicking around the industry for years, a dependable utility player wherever she was cast. But her starring turn in Netflix's reboot of the Norman Lear classic One Day at a Time proved that the industry had been sleeping on a true leading lady for all these years. As a single mother who's also a veteran, Machado imbued the role of Penelope Alvarez with heart and hilarity. As the character navigate a child's coming out in the back half of season one, viewers were treated to one of the year's most heartfelt performances.

Hulu



Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale Rory Gilmore, who knew? Alexis Bledel was nothing short of a revelation in The Handmaid's Tale. She won an Emmy for her performance and for good reason, the heartbreak she was able to convey on screen was palpable. Can we give individual Emmys to Bledel's eyes as well?

FX



Leslie Grossman, American Horror Story: Cult Meadow Wilton was not long for this world, but Leslie Grossman gave her American Horror Story: Cult character the perfect mix of comedy and tragedy. Grossman already broke through in 2001 with Popular's Mary Cherry, and now we'd like to demand a new iconic breakthrough performance from her every year, please.

ABC



Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor Highmore made his mark (as an adult) as Norman Bates in A&E's Bates Motel, but this year, he's also proved that he has what it takes to lead a network medical drama as The Good Doctor's Shaun Murphy, a brilliant surgeon with autism and savant syndrome. The Good Doctor is the most-watched new show of the season and Highmore even got nominated for a Golden Globe, so we're clearly not the only ones who have noticed that he's a serious talent.

Netflix



Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things Season one of Stranger Things was all about Will, even though he was rarely seen, while the rest of the cast got all the accolades. Season two was all about Noah Schnapp, giving the 13 year-old actor the opportunity to prove that he's truly a pro at playing horror, and he might even be the best young actor on the show.

Amazon



Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was one of the biggest surprises of the year and at the heart of it all is Rachel Brosnahan. The House of Cards veteran truly shines as the titular character. There's no better way to say it, she's just effervescent in this star-making role.

CBS



Sonequa Martin-Green, Star Trek: Discovery The Walking Dead veteran reached new heights as Michael Burnahm on Star Trek: Discovery. As a human raised Vulcan, Sonequa Martin-Green's character often struggles with her emotions and this has given the actress plenty of opportunities to flex her acting muscles in ways we weren't sure she was capable of.

Netflix



Logan Browning, Dear White People As college student Sam White in Netflix's college campus satire Dear White People, Logan Browning infuses the activist character with enough heart and wit that even when she's making some massively poor decisions, you can't help but root for her. Dear White People arrived at an incredibly important time with a lead actress who more than rose to the occasion. Is season two here yet?

Netflix



Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why Australian newcomer Katherine Langford was truly the heart and soul of Netflix's standout 13 Reasons Why. The actress handled the emotional role of Hannah Baker, a high school girl who kills herself and leaves tapes behind explaining her decision, with finesse. The Golden Globe nomination is well deserved—keep an eye on this rising star.

CBS



Iain Armitage, Young Sheldon As Big Little Lies' Ziggy, Iain Armitage brought a soulfulness to the proceedings that belied his remarkably young age. And as the youngest ever star of a CBS comedy, he managed to breathe new life into a Jim Parsons character that we'll admit we've grown a bit tired of. As the titular young Sheldon Cooper, Armitage demonstrates comedic chops that rival any adult on his network. Keep your eye on this kid. He's going to be around for a long, long time.

Showtime



Frankie Shaw, SMILF As single mother Bridgette in the Showtime comedy based on her short film with the same name, Frankie Shaw manages to make us laugh hysterically while also breaking our hearts. And the fact that she's also an EP, writer and directer on the show makes her performance all the more impressive. The HFPA was wise to hand her a nomination for season one. And you'd be wise to seek this charming little show out.

Netflix



Betty Gilpin, GLOW Alison Brie may have been the de facto star of Netflix's GLOW, but it was Betty Gilpin who stole the show as best friend-turned-rival of Brie's Ruth, former soap star Debbie Eagan. Watching Gilpin deftly navigate from heartbreak in her broken marriage to the joy of returning to stardom with the ridiculous Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling left quite the impression. Her nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 23rd Annual Critics's Choice Awards is well-deserved.

NBC



Justin Hartley, This Is Us It's no secret that Justin Hartley's Kevin was the weakest link in season one of NBC's breakout hit This Is Us. As an entitled actor struggling with his success, it was hard to really feel too bad for him, especially in the face of the other, stronger storylines. But in season two, with an arc that had chronicled the character's descent into addiction, Hartley has more than stepped up to the occasion, selling the hell out of Kevin's struggle.