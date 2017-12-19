Eva Longoria Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Child With Husband Jose Bastón

There's about to be a new addition to the Longoria household!

Eva Longoria and husband Jose Bastón are expecting a baby boy, her rep confirms to E! News. This will be the couple's first child together.

Longoria has been open about wanting to have children of her own—she has also praised being a stepmother to her husband's three children from a previous marriage—in past interviews.

"If it happens, it happens, if it's meant to be it would be a blessing," she told Ocean Drive magazine last year.

And even earlier than that, the 42-year-old explained how neither she nor her hubby feel as though they've been missing out on certain aspects of parenthood simply because they hadn't had a child of their own.