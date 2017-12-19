Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley & Lisa Rinna Tease What Comes Next After That Awkward Las Vegas Encounter

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are back and already leaving us on a cliffhanger!
In tonight's season eight premiere, after catching us up with what's been going on in each of the ladies' lives since we last left them, Kyle Richards wasted no time in planning a girls trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthdays of Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Rinna despite the fact that the last time any of them saw the other, they weren't exactly singing "Kumbaya."
And while Erika and Dorit were able to keep it pleasant on the flight into Sin City, we're still in the dark on how exactly Dorit's first encounter with Rinna since the two sparred over the accusations of drug use that Mrs. Harry Hamlin slung her frenemy's way last season. Curse you, producers, for ending the episode right after Rinna walked through the door!
Tommy Garcia/Bravo
With the cliffhanger in mind, we quizzed the ladies about what's to come in episode two when we spoke with them on the red carpet at the show's premiere party in West Hollywood. And Dorit was honest about the fact that it was beyond awkward for her.
"I would say, naturally, there was a lot of tension and anxiety for me because I hadn't seen Lisa and, obviously, I wasn't too pleased with the way we had left off," she told us. "But you'll see what it's like seeing someone for the first time after that."
According to Rinna, however, there was no looking back once everyone was back in the same space. Rather, things were full-steam ahead. "I will tell you what...everything's changed," she revealed. "There's no rehashing of last season. We go full-on forward. So, everything changes. I'll tease that. Everything."
While she, of course, played coy about how the pair managed to get to that point, Rinna did reveal that she approached this season, her fourth as a cast member, a bit differently. "I I do come into the season really wanting to move on," she said. "I'm in a different place. I've got teenage girls that watch me as a mother, and I want to be a good example for them. I'm also different because I come in without my Eileen Davidson who I love so very much and who's not with us this year. So I come in truly alone, and I think the dynamics change because of that. Which is fun."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)