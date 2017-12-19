MeToo Creator Tarana Burke Set to Drop New Year's Eve Ball in Times Square

Tarana Burke will be in Times Square to help ring in the New Year.

It was announced this week that the founder of the Me Too movement will be pressing the button to start the minute countdown to 2018 and signal the ball drop.

Burke said in a press release Monday, "I am delighted to be participating in this momentous occasion. I think it's fitting to honor the Me Too movement as we close a historic year and set our intentions for 2018."

She continued, "With the new year comes new momentum to fuel this work and we won't stop anytime soon."