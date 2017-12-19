Vanderpump Rules' Brittany Cartwright on Jax Taylor's Cheating: "I Never Thought I'd Stay With Him"

Jax and Brittany have weathered the SUR storm.
Though Jax Taylor admitted to cheating on Brittany Cartwright on Vanderpump Rules this season, and the two had quite the fight in last night's episode, the couple is currently still together. And happier than ever.
"Jax has actually made huge changes and you'll see him working on things throughout the season," Brittany exclusively told E! News. "Right now, he's so much better. I feel like we're so much better than we've been in a long time."
While the couple is doing OK post-scandal now, Brittany admitted, "I had never thought I'd stay with him. I never thought if I found out he cheated on me I would stay. That's something that I have said for years, but I don't know. You can't just turn it off.
"I'm so mad at him. I hate him for what he did to me," an emotional Brittany continued. "But I can't make my love for him go away."
As for their boss Lisa Vanderpump's take on Jax's affair with former SUR waitress Faith (aka "that gross girl," as Brittany called her)?
"She just thinks I'm way too good for him," Brittany said with a laugh. "And that I should leave him. But she's definitely still supportive of me."
