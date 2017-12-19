Lady Gaga Announces Las Vegas Residency

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation
Luck be a Lady Gaga tonight!
The pop star announced Tuesday via Instagram that she's set to headline her very own residency in Las Vegas at the Monte Carlo Hotel & Casino's Park Theater.
She dolled up in a satin pink robe and glamorous waves to sign on the contract's dotted line, and thanked MGM's executives for helping her to secure the deal. "Thank you Richard, Bill and Chris for making my dream come true!" she penned on social media. "I was made for this town, and I can't wait to light up the Park Theater like never before!"
Performance dates and ticket information for Lady Gaga's residency will be announced in the coming months, a press release stated.
Rumors surrounding the Joanne artist's major gig have been circulating for months, and Gaga's confirmation comes one day after she wrapped up her latest world tour in Los Angeles.
The 31-year-old Grammy winner added in a statement, "It's the land of Elvis, Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra, the Rat Pack, Elton John, Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. It has been a life-long dream of mine to play Las Vegas. I am humbled to be a part of a historical line-up of performers, and to have the honor of creating a new show unlike anything Vegas has ever seen before. I'll tell you exactly what I told my MGM and Park Theater partners—you can count on this performer always for one thing…I'll leave my heart on the stage every single night. Thank you to my fans for always believing in me. Meet me in Las Vegas baby, we did it!"
It's been quite a year for Gaga, who kicked off 2017 headlining Pepsi's Super Bowl LI Halftime Show before performing at Coachella and then embarking on her Joanne World Tour.
In September, the "Million Reasons" songstress was forced to postpone the European leg of her tour over "severe physical pain" related to a 2013 hip injury and a years-long battle with chronic pain. She resumed her tour two months later, and her performance of "The Cure" was broadcast live at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Are you ready to go Gaga for the singer's Sin City residency? Let us know in the comments!