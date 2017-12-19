SUNDAYS
9E | 6P

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump With Adorable Dream for Day 19 of the Family Christmas Card

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 11:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Most Festive Celebrity Holiday Cards for 2017

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Fuels Baby Rumors With "Pregnancy Pillow" Photo

These cute cousins look like they're filled with lots of Christmas cheer!

Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, North West and Dream Kardashian are bringing holiday joy to day 19 of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. The adorable tots star alongside Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and grandma MJ Houghton in the latest reveal from the fam's highly anticipated 2017 card.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars look great in coordinated denim as the cousins run around playing with their moms happily watching front and center.

Photos

Here's How Khloe Kardashian Camouflages Her Baby Bump

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

Khloe, who is reportedly pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson's first child together, flashes a smile while hiding her baby bump with precious Dream, who is making a wide-eyed expression.

Day 19 marks the most family members to appear in one pic at the same time.

Kanye West, Saint West and Kendall Jenner have also made appearances while Kylie Jenner has yet to pop up in any of the Christmas car pics.

The Kardashians have been counting down their 25 days of Christmas since the begining of the month. We can't wait to see the finished product on day 25!

Check out all the 2017 Kardashian Christmas card pics so far below.

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians Sunday at 9e|6p, only on E!

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 19

Nearly the whole family poses together at once for day 19.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Christmas , Dream Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Holidays , Pregnancies , Kim Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News , Kardashian News , Kourtney Kardashian
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.