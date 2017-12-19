Demi Lovato's Little Sister and Former Desperate Housewives Star Madison De La Garza Is All Grown Up

Madison De La Garza isn't the little girl we remember from Desperate Housewives anymore...

Demi Lovato's little sister played Eva Longoria's daughter, Juanita Solis, on the popular show, but now she's about to be 16 years old and looking more grown up than ever before.

Madison threw her Sweet 16 last night (though her real birthday isn't until Dec. 28), celebrating alongside Demi and a bunch of her friends.

Of course, her proud big sis made sure to capture the evening on Snapchat and Instagram stories, sharing a ton of pics and videos.