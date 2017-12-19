Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Reveal What They Have Planned for Their First Married Christmas

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are taking advantage of their newlywed status.
The Orange Is the New Black alum and writer tied the knot in March and now they're finishing out the year together. As the actress put it, there's only room for two this year.
As the married pair dished to E!'s Sibley Scoles at the NAACP Awards, Wiley and Morelli will be spending Christmas at home by themselves.
"[It's a] newlywed Christmas, so only room for two in our house," the actress dished. "Just the two of us."
"We're not flying anywhere," Morelli added. "We're staying home."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While they kick back and relax for the holiday, there will still be plenty of gift exchanging. But, who's the more talented of the two spouses when it comes to buying presents? Samira!
As for traditions as a married pair, those will come with time. "I think we got a little while to think about that," Samira noted. "We're still in the first year. We gonna figure that out."
Not only will December mark their first holiday after tying the knot, but their first wedding anniversary is also just around the corner in March. Meanwhile, the Emmy nominee recently commemorated five years to the day since she met her future wife.
As the star candidly wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4, "Met this one 5 years ago, today. What a journey--and being with you has been the absolute best journey of my entire life. Love you, baby."