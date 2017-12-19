Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli Reveal What They Have Planned for Their First Married Christmas

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Eminem Admits to Using Dating Apps

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Khloe Kardashian Covers Her Baby Bump With Adorable Dream for Day 19 of the Family Christmas Card

Carmelo Anthony, La La Anthony

La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony Will Spend Christmas Together: "Our Holidays Will Be With Our Son"

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli are taking advantage of their newlywed status. 

The Orange Is the New Black alum and writer tied the knot in March and now they're finishing out the year together. As the actress put it, there's only room for two this year. 

As the married pair dished to E!'s Sibley Scoles at the NAACP Awards, Wiley and Morelli will be spending Christmas at home by themselves. 

"[It's a] newlywed Christmas, so only room for two in our house," the actress dished. "Just the two of us."

"We're not flying anywhere," Morelli added. "We're staying home."

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Samira Wiley, Lauren Morelli, 2017 Emmys, Couples

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While they kick back and relax for the holiday, there will still be plenty of gift exchanging. But, who's the more talented of the two spouses when it comes to buying presents? Samira! 

As for traditions as a married pair, those will come with time. "I think we got a little while to think about that," Samira noted. "We're still in the first year. We gonna figure that out."

Not only will December mark their first holiday after tying the knot, but their first wedding anniversary is also just around the corner in March. Meanwhile, the Emmy nominee recently commemorated five years to the day since she met her future wife. 

As the star candidly wrote on Instagram on Dec. 4, "Met this one 5 years ago, today. What a journey--and being with you has been the absolute best journey of my entire life. Love you, baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Couples , Holidays , Christmas , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.