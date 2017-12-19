T.J. Miller Denies Allegations of Sexual Assault and Violence

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Golden Trailer Awards
T.J. Miller is denying allegations of sexual assault and violence published in The Daily Beast.
The media outlet published an article Tuesday in which an anonymous accuser claimed the Silicon Valley star punched her in the mouth during sex while they were students at George Washington University. The accuser also claimed the actor penetrated her without her consent—first anally, then with a beer bottle—and choked her during a separate encounter.
Miller, along with his wife Kate, addressed the allegations in a lengthy statement to E! News.
"We met this woman over a decade ago while studying together in college. She attempted to break us up back then by plotting for over a year before making contradictory claims and accusations," the Millers claimed. "She attempted to discredit both of our voices and use us against one another by trying to portray Kate to be a continuous abuse victim of T.J. (further efforts to hurt the two of us)."
"She was asked to leave our university comedy group because of worrisome and disturbing behavior, which angered her immensely," their statement continued, "she then became fixated on our relationship, and began telling people around campus 'I'm going to destroy them' and 'I'm going to ruin him.'"
According to The Daily Beast article, the accuser and Miller were in the same comedy troupe, receSs, and formed a relationship. However, the media outlet claimed the accuser was told she would no longer be a member of the group a few days after the first alleged incident. When asked about the Millers' statement regarding her departure from the troupe, the accuser responded, "Of course not."
"We are confident that a full consideration of accounts from and since that time will shed light and clarity on the true nature of not only this person's character, and also on the real facts of the matter (see the emails referenced)," the Millers' statement continued.
In the article, The Daily Beast cited emails allegedly exchanged between Miller and someone the accuser dated later in life. Although the emails "didn't directly address the incident itself"—per The Daily Beast—they did show "both parties trying to come to a more amicable understanding."
"We stand together in stating this is nothing more than an unfortunate resurgence of her lies designed to wreak havoc on two happily married people in the public eye," Miller and his wife continued. "She began again to circulate rumors online once our relationship became public."
They also added, "Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators."
"We stand together and will not allow this person to take advantage of a serious movement toward gender equality by allowing her to use this moment to muddy the water with an unrelated personal agenda," they said. "We feel we all have an obligation now more than ever to prevent people from using reporters to spin lies into headlines, and focus instead on what is real."
The couple concluded, "We both champion and continue to stand up for people everywhere who have truly suffered injustice seeking to have justice brought into their lives."
The Daily Beast reported the accusations were addressed by a student court at George Washington University about a year after the alleged incident.
A university spokesperson told the publication, "Because of federal privacy law, we are not able to provide information about current or former students' education records."