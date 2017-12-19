Eminem Uses Tinder—and Grindr?!—to Find Dates

Eminem may be alone, but he's not lonely.

In a conversation with Vulture to promote his new album, Revival, he offers rare insight into his love life. "It's tough. Since my divorce I've had a few dates and nothing's panned out in a way that I wanted to make it public," he says. "Dating's just not where I'm at lately." But, the Detroit-based rapper admits he has met women using apps like Tinder ("and Grindr," he jokes).

"I also used to go to strip clubs. What can I say? Going to strip clubs is how I was meeting some chicks," the Grammy winner says of flirting with women IRL. "It was an interesting time for me."

Eminem is currently single, and, it seems, the "Walk on Water" rapper intends to keep it that way—for now. "Am I lonely? No, I'm good," he tells the website. "Thanks for asking, though."

Of course, it doesn't help that his music has been called misogynistic. Eminem understands the criticism, even if he doesn't agree he is misogynistic. "I've had my share of experiences with women where I've felt a certain way and been mad enough to make songs about those feelings. All the bulls--t around that—I'm not making an excuse, but the mentality that I've had since I was rapping at open mics was that you better have s--t that's going to get a reaction or you will not be accepted when you're on the mic. Your first, second, third, and fourth line better grab attention or you're done. That attitude morphed into my music. A lot of times I'm saying stuff just to get that reaction," the rapper, 45, says in hindsight. "Maybe I took it too far sometimes."