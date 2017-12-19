Watch Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna's Tricks in First Ocean's 8 Trailer

Warner Bros. has released the first trailer from Ocean's 8 and we are loving this gal gang of seriously fierce females.

The dazzling trailer shows glimpses of the film's stars Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna as they attempt "to pull off the heist of the century at New York City's star-studded annual Met Gala." In order to do so, Danny Ocean's sister Debbie Ocean (Bullock) needs an all-star and all-fabulous crew consisting of Constance (Awkwafina), Lou (Blanchett), Rose (Bonham Carter), Daphne Kluger (Hathaway), Amita (Kaling), Tammy (Paulson) and Nine Ball (Rihanna).

Last week fans got a glimpse at the movie's eye-catching first poster and that got people clamoring for more.