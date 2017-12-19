Eddie Redmayne and Wife Hannah Make First Public Appearance Since Her Pregnancy News

Eddie Redmayne and his wife Hannah Redmayne attended the Motor Neurone Disease Carol Concert on Monday—making it their first public appearance since announcing they're expecting their second child.

The Fantastic Beasts star donned a black suit and tie while his wife wore an emerald green coat with gold buttons by Chloé. Not only did the couple show their support by attending the event, but Redmayne also spoke onstage.

The event took place at The Wren Chapel of the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London.