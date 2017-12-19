Jimmy Fallon, Anna Kendrick, Darlene Love and The Roots Sing "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" With Classroom Instruments

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Jim Carrey, The Grinch

Little Boy Calls 911 to Save Christmas From the Grinch

For 28 years, during David Letterman's tenure on Late Night and The Late Show, Darlene Love sang her holiday hit "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)." But, after his retirement in 2015, the singer needed a new place to showcase her talents. Enter Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show.

In Monday's episode of the NBC series, Fallon asked Love to sing the smash with Anna Kendrick and The Roots' Damon "Tuba Gooding Jr." Bryson, Stro Elliot, Kirk "Captain Kirk" Douglas, James "Kamal" Gray, Mark Kelley, James Poyser, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter—but with a twist. The group had to perform using "classroom instruments."

When Kendrick joined Fallon for an interview later, she couldn't get over the festive sing-along. "Remember earlier when we sang with Darlene Love? Oh, my God! That was the best!" she gushed. "I was watching backstage and I was like, I can tell that I've got that crazy nervous energy where I'm so excited but I'm so nervous that I just need bubble wrap to be like, 'Ooh!'"

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays in 2017

"Classroom Instruments" is a popular recurring segment on The Tonight Show, and Fallon has covered a holiday tune before—in 2012—with Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jimmy Fallon , Anna Kendrick , The Tonight Show , Christmas , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.