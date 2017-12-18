Becky G on Boyfriend Sebastian Lletget: "He Helped Me Find My Sexy"

Becky G is saying goodbye to "Shower" and hello to "Mayores."

The 20-year-old has found her voice, her sexy and her confidence and she's told us all about it at her JCPenney and iHeartRadio Mi Musica session at the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles.

It all starts with her "Mayores" music video with Bad Bunny which currently has over 815 million views on YouTube, which is beating Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do."

The music video features a cameo from Casper Smart and shows us a more adult version of the singer. Her revival wasn't just her image, her music and songwriting went through a reinvention. The star feels that within her Spanish music she found her most authentic self. As for the success of "Mayores"? Well, she still can't believe it...sort of.

"Completely, like, it's an incredible feeling, to be honest. There are a lot of like, ‘OMG I can't believe this is real,' and then there's that little part of me that's like, ‘It's about time,'" the singer tells E! News. "I was reminiscing a couple of days ago, and my man actually said something like, ‘You're acting like you're ten years in the game, babe.' and I said, ‘I am! Let me remind you!" It's insane because technically I've been working since I was so young, I was like nine like that's a baby. I'm still a baby."