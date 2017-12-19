Titanic Slammed Into Theaters (and That Pesky Iceberg) 20 Years Ago Today

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 4:00 AM

We laughed, we cried, we wondered why Rose said she'd never let Jack go and then moments later definitely let him go...

If you can believe it: Titanic and all its sappy star-crossed glory crashed into theaters 20 years ago today, Dec. 19, 1997.

The epic film follows 17-year-old aristocrat Rose Dewitt who falls in love with poor artist Jack Dawson aboard the glacier-bound R.M.S. Titanic. Needless to say, things don't go well for our sea-soaked lovers.

The movie went on to break box-office records, make Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio superstars and eventually nab 11 Academy Awards in 1998. The James Cameron-captained flick has grossed over $2,187,463,944 to date.

While our 3 hour and 14 minute ride on the ill-fated luxury liner was only fleeting, our hearts have gone on with love for it for two decades. 

We hope that your hearts will for another 20...

