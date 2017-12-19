BRAND NEW
Role Play Goes Wrong for Trinity Fatu and Jimmy Uso on Total Divas

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Dec. 19, 2017 6:00 AM

What better way to spice up your marriage than with a little role play?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Trininty (Naomi) Fatu brought Jimmy (Jon) Uso to a costume shop to get some ideas, but when Jon came out in some 18th Century garb, Trin wasn't feeling it.

"The whole point of us doing role play is to turn each other on and to spice things up. I'm not trying to get it on with no Shakespeare," a frustrated Trinity said.

Trinity Struggles Balancing Work and Her Marriage on Total Divas: The Romance Department Is Not at Its Best

From there it was Jon as Prince, Jon the pimp and Jon the disco dude. But none of those looks did it for the Smackdown Women's champ.

"He is totally missing the whole point of this. He's gone. He's on a 10. He's doing too much," Trinity exclaimed.

It looks like it's a no for role play.

Check out the LOL moment in the clip above.

