Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax Talk Being Body Positive Role Models: "We Do Share the Same Insecurities As Everybody"

"Reality TV wouldn't be great without some of the drama. It's awesome...But it's also great to show the world that we're human," Nia shared. "We do share the same insecurities as everybody else."

On tonight's episode of Total Divas, Nia even reveals to Brie Bella the hurtful things people have said to her during matches and how she has regained her own sense of self.

"Obviously being the biggest girl on the roster right now is something that I've dealt with," Nia revealed. "When I go out there, people chant 'eat a burger' and go do some cardio...I found the confidence in myself. When you're different, people want to see that."