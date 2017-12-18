Chris Farley Died 20 Years Ago Today: Relive His 5 Best Moments From Saturday Night Live

Today marks the 20th anniversary of Chris Farley's death. David Spade, who starred alongside Farley in the film Tommy Boy, commemorated the comedian's death on Twitter.

"20 years ago today," he tweeted along with a picture of Farley and the years of his life (1964 to 1997).

A comedy legend, Farley later played Mike Donnelly in Black Sheep and Haru in Beverly Hills Ninja. However, some of his most celebrated characters were those he played during his tenure at Saturday Night Live.

Here's a look back at some of this best moments on the show: