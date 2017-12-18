The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 Taglines Are Finally Here

Kyle Richards: "In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not." (Solid showing, but this certainly feels like only a slight variation on an overused theme for Kyle.)

Erika Girardi: "Some people call me cold, but that's not ice. It's diamonds." (Fierce AF.)

Dorit Kemsley: "I believe in an excess of everything… except moderation." (Um, A for effort?)

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: "Having the best isn't important to me, but being my best is." (Better luck next time, Teddi.)

Lisa Rinna: "I don't have to buy it, ‘cause I already own it." (Now that is how you do a Real Housewives tagline, ladies and gentlemen. Lisa Rinna FTW.)

Lisa Vanderpump: "The queen of diamonds always has an ace up her sleeve." (Two diamond references in one credits sequences!)