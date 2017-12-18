The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 Taglines Are Finally Here

With just a little over 24 hours to go until The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its highly-anticipated eighth season, there's just one thing missing: The taglines.
Until now.
Bravo has finally released the first look at the season's new opening credits sequence, complete with over-sized diamonds and cheeky puns galore. So, whose new tagline stands out as an instant fave? Did OGs Kyle Richards and Lisa Vanderpump rely on their experience to deliver a GIF-able gem? How about relative latecomers Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi or Dorit Kemsley? And did fresh blood Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave rise to the occasion immediately out of the gate?
Let's break 'em down!
Kyle Richards: "In this town, fame and money come and go, but friends should not." (Solid showing, but this certainly feels like only a slight variation on an overused theme for Kyle.)
Erika Girardi: "Some people call me cold, but that's not ice. It's diamonds." (Fierce AF.)
Dorit Kemsley: "I believe in an excess of everything… except moderation." (Um, A for effort?)
Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave: "Having the best isn't important to me, but being my best is." (Better luck next time, Teddi.)
Lisa Rinna: "I don't have to buy it, ‘cause I already own it." (Now that is how you do a Real Housewives tagline, ladies and gentlemen. Lisa Rinna FTW.)
Lisa Vanderpump: "The queen of diamonds always has an ace up her sleeve." (Two diamond references in one credits sequences!)
Whose tagline is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below!
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for season eight on Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)