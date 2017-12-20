Mandy Moore Opens Up About Fiancé Taylor Goldmsith and Starting a Family of Her Own

Mandy Moore isn't wasting her second chance.

Nearly two years after the This Is Us star split from Ryan Adams after six years of marriage, she finds herself set to walk down the aisle with singer-songwriter Taylor Goldsmith. E! News confirmed the pair were engaged in September, a cause for celebration not even Moore could predict.

We have an exclusive look at Mandy's Shape magazine cover, where she reflects on her many personal and professional triumphs as well as the couple's next chapter together. "If you were to tell me two years ago that I'd be talking about my life in this way with you, I would have said that you were crazy," the actress said. "My life has changed exponentially in that short time."

She explained, "I moved out of a home that I had lived in for 14 years. I started a new relationship. I'm on a show that changed everything for me."