Kelly Ripa and Her Teenage Daughter Lola Consuelos Make a Rare Red Carpet Joint Appearance

It was a glamorous mother-daughter night out for Kelly Ripaand Lola Consuelos.
In honor of the 11th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute Sunday night, the LIVE co-host and her only daughter, 16-year-old Lola, got all dressed up and stepped out on the red carpet in the Big Apple.
The two shared a rare joint red carpet appearance as they posed together for photographers outside of the American Museum of Natural History. The ladies looked lovely, Kelly sporting a sequin sheath and matching pumps while her daughter opted for a bubblegum pink cocktail dress and nude heels.
While Lola and her two brothers typically live a private life outside of their famous mom and dad, Mark Conseulos' spotlight, the teenager does make an appearance every so often on Kelly's daytime show. When she's not there in person, Ripa typically shares comical stories about her teen with viewers.
Most recently, Lola popped up for a cooking segment with her mom and Ryan Seacrest ahead of Thanksgiving, when she took a moment to clarify something. "You tell stories about me that are just not true," she humorously told her mother during the episode.
Needless to say, they're an entertaining pair. Here are a few of the famous faces the women crossed paths with at the special event on Sunday night:
Amber Tamblyn
The actress made a fashion statement in an emerald green gown.
Andra Day & Common
The musicians smiled together ahead of their performance at the event.
Megan Boone
The Blacklist star looked elegant in a black strapless gown with a dramatic side train.
Diane Lane & Eleanor Lambert
The actress and her 24-year-old daughter posed arm in arm in standout ensembles.
Andrew Rannells
The Girls alum was dressed to impress at the annual event, sporting a slate suit with a black tie.
Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe
The This Is Us star and his beloved wife looked picture perfect on the red carpet.
Christopher Meloni
The SVU alum posed on the red carpet in a traditional suit and blue tie.
Gaten Matarazzo
The Stranger Things star looked dapper as he hit the red carpet in a three-piece suit with a smile.
Looks like it was a night not to be missed!