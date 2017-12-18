Princess Charlotte Looks Just Like Queen Elizabeth II Did as a Toddler

We've got a mini-me queen on our hands!

Prince William and Kate Middleton just released their annual Christmas card featuring their two adorable kiddos, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. In the pic, each member of the family shares a big smile while rocking similar shades of blue.

But while we certainly can't stop gushing over the photo itself, we also can't help but notice something else...

Princess Charlotte is a spot-on mini-me version of Queen Elizabeth II, especially as a child!