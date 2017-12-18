Sarah Palin's Son Track Palin Arrested for Alleged Assault and Burglary in Alaska

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
UPDATE: E! News has learned that a hearing was held Monday morning and the criminal mischief charge has been dismissed. The other two other charges are currently pending and bail has been set at $5,000. As of publishing, it has not been posted.
Track Palin is back in the spotlight.
The oldest son of politician and former vice presidential hopeful Sarah Palin was arrested Saturday in Wasilla, Alaska. According to online court records, the 28-year-old was charged with domestic violence-related offenses, including alleged felony burglary, assault in the fourth degree and criminal mischief for alleged property damage, on Sunday morning.
The property damage charge is for allegedly causing $250 to $999 worth of damage. He is scheduled to appear in court next on Dec. 27.
"Given the nature of actions addressed last night by law enforcement and the charges involved, the Palins are unable to comment further," Sarah and Todd Palin's attorney John Tiemessen said in a statement to NBC News. "They ask that the family's privacy is respected during this challenging situation just as others dealing with a struggling family member would also request."
This is not the first time Track has been arrested. The Wasilla Police Department confirmed Track was taken into custody in January 2016 and charged with allegedly interfering with a domestic violence report, misconduct involving weapons in the fourth degree for allegedly possessing a firearm while intoxicated and domestic violence-related alleged assault in the fourth degree.
He was convicted of the misconduct involving weapons charge for possessing a weapon while intoxicated. The two other charges—assault in the fourth degree and interfering with a domestic violence report—were dismissed by the prosecution.
