Gisele Bündchen Decorates Christmas Tree With Her Two Kids, Calls Them Her ''Biggest Gift''

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 6:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Revival: Where Is the Cast Now and Who Might Return?

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Supermodel and supermom Gisele Bündchen got festive when she enlisted some of Santa's helpers, her two children, 5-year-old Vivian Lake Brady and 8-year-old Benjamin Brady, to decorate their house for Christmas.

The adorable photo shows Tom Brady's helpful children helping their mom put a little color onto their gigantic Christmas tree in the couple's picturesque living room.

Along with the festive snap, the Brazilian beauty wrote, "My biggest gift! #family #love."

The multi-lingual model also wrote the same sentiment in Portuguese, "O meu maior presente! #família #amor."

Looks like the 37-year-old is enjoying some quality time at home with her growing kids. 

Take a look at how other celebs are celebrating the 2017 holiday season...

Photos

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen: Romance Rewind

Kevin Hart, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Kevin Hart

Christmas colors! The comedian is accompanied by the Rockettes dressed in red and green at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fiona Gubelmann, Jesse Metcalfe, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Fiona Gubelmann & Jesse Metcalfe

Having a ball! 'This Christmas' the actors visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Autumn Ajirotutu

April Belle Photos

Autumn Ajirotutu

The WAGS L.A. star and her beautiful family pose for holiday photos.

Article continues below

Gigi Hadid, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Reebok

Gigi Hadid

"Not the gumdrop buttons!" The style icon and Reebok ambassador hosts an intimate holiday celebration while munching on a gingerbread cookie in New York City. 

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Christmas, Instagram

Instagram

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump

POTUS and FLOTUS pose for their official 2017 Christmas portrait, taken in the Cross Hall of the White House. 

Katy Perry, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Courtesy Children?s Healthcare of Atlanta

Katy Perry

Do-gooder! The famous singer gets children in the holiday spirit during her visit at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Georgia.

Article continues below

Patton Oswalt, Meredith Salenger, Daughter, Alice, Christmas, Tree, 2017

Instagram

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger

The comedian and actor's new wife posted this photo of the two and his daughter and her stepdaughter Alice on Instagram, writing, "My first ever very own ��Christmas Tree!"

Allison Holker, Stephen "Twitch" Boss, Christmas 2017

Briana Hodge

Allison Holker & Stephen 'tWitch" Boss

The Hollywood couple hosts a star-studded annual holiday party for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Los Angeles. 

Cyndi Lauper, Sandra Bernhard

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Cyndi Lauper & Sandra Bernhard

Holiday hats! The singer and model embody Christmas and Hanukkah at the Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York.

Article continues below

Whoopi Goldberg, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Freeform/Todd Anderson

Whoopi Goldberg

Sweater weather! The View host looks jolly during the Decorating Disney Holiday Special.

Delilah Belle Hamlin, Andy Cohen, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Andy Cohen

Warm for the winter! The duo attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event in New York City.

Peggy Sulahian, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Peggy Sulahian

"I met the REAL Santa and he confirmed that I'm not getting any Coal," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram while supporting Giovanna Wheels' 6th Annual Toy Drive. 

Article continues below

Vanessa Lachey, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Vanessa Lachey

"Santa's little helpers are ready for Daddy to come home! How adorable are these Elf onesies from @jamminjammies?!" the actress shared on Instagram. "And soooo comfortable! Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you!" 

Ciara, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Courtesy Mark Ashman

Ciara

The 'I Bet' singer looks like a sugarplum fairy during a taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Prince Charles, Santa Claus

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Prince Charles

The North Pole meets the palace! Santa Claus greets the Prince of Wales during a Christmas event in Cardiff, Wales. 

Article continues below

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Lester Holt, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Eric Liebowitz/NBC

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker & Lester Holt

Christmas in Rockefeller Center is looking merry and bright with this crew!

Giuliana Rancic, Duke Rancic, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Giuliana Rancic

"It's that time of the year again!!!" the Fashion Police star wrote on Instagram. "Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies." 

Teresa Giudice, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice

The TV personality is stuck in the middle during 'Sleigh' A Toys for Tots Event and Meet & Greet at Valanni in Philadelphia.

Article continues below

Alison Victoria, Christmas 2017

Tom Cooper / Getty Images for FlatIron Crossing

Alison Victoria

The HGTV Windy City Flip star visits Santa HQ at FlatIron Crossing in Colorado two weeks before Christmas.

Taylor Swift, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift

It looks like T-Swift is slytherin' into the holidays with her serpentine Christmas sweater at the 2017 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.

Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka

Snowflakes are falling on [the singer's] head! And by snowflakes, we mean glitter.

Article continues below

Yara Shahidi, Christmas 2017

MICHAEL UNDERWOOD/ABIMAGES

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star surprises 150 children from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines' Holiday in the Hangar celebration.

Rachel Zoe

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for Caruso

Rachel Zoe

Festive friends! The fashion designer poses with some cute holiday characters at The Grove in L.A.

Lucy Hale

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Lucy Hale

Holiday cheer! The star gets into the spirit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles bonding with patients and playing Words With Friends 2!

 

 

Article continues below

Ed Sheeran, Ryan Seacrest

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Ed Sheeran & Ryan Seacrest

How sweet! The "Perfect" singer holds up a gingerbread version of himself alongside the On Air host at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball .

Allison Sweeney, Christmas 2017

Alexx Henry Studios, LLC / Jeremy Lee

Allison Sweeney

'Tis the season for Hallmark Channel holiday movies. The actress celebrates with a VIP screening of Christmas at Holly Lodge at The Grove.

James Corden, Inglewood Jingle Ball 2017

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

James Corden

Ho ho ho! The Late Late Show host sits on Santa's lap during a performance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert. 

Article continues below

Tia Mowry, Cree Taylor Hardrict

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Tia Mowry & Cree Taylor Hardrict

"Dear Santa!" The mother and son pen letters to the man in red.

Tara Reid, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Tara Reid

The Sharknado star looks like the adult version of Dr. Seuss' "Cindy Lou Who" at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.

Nicole Scherzinger, Kevin Davy White

Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX/Shutterstock

Nicole Scherzinger & Kevin Davy White

Hands up for the holidays! The stars are kicking off festivities early in London.

Article continues below

Cee Lo Green

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Cee Lo Green

The "Forget You" singer gifted us with his voice at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles.

Maya Rudolph, Jane Krakowski

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph & Jane Krakowski

Tis the season of giving! The comedic talents and the cast of A Christmas Story Live! donate presents for Toys For Tots at FOX's A Christmas Story Live! Lighting Event at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Bristol Marunde, Aubrey Marunde, Christmas 2017

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Los Cerritos Center

Bristol & Aubrey Marunde

The Flip or Flop Vegas stars visit with Santa at the HGTV Santa HQ at Los Cerritos Center.

Article continues below

Gwen Stefani, Christmas

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for Caruso

Gwen Stefani

How sweet! The "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer poses with a gingerbread man at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christmas 2017

Hallmark

Sarah Michelle Gellar

The actress stops by Hallmark's Museum of Christmas during a holiday vacation in New York City. 

Emma Bunton, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Avalon.red/PacificCoastNews

Emma Bunton

In replace of of gold, francense, and myyrh, this Christmas the singer brought a little spice to Christmas when switching on The Christmas Lights at The Royal Exchange in London.

Article continues below

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, DWTS Cast, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Yellow Mamba/BACKGRID

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & DWTS Cast

The singer is surrounded by Santa's helpers as she bursts into song at the 'Dancing with the Stars' finale at The Grove in Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Mark Wahlberg

The Boston-native gifted us with his presence walking the red carpet at the festive London premiere for Daddy's Home 2.

Jodie Sweetin, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jodie Sweetin

The Fuller House actress takes a style cue from Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer with matching maroon boots and top at Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Article continues below

Melissa Gorga, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Melissa Gorga

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family continue their holiday PJs tradition with help from Jammin Jammies

Kristin Davis, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Hannes Magerstaedt/Getty Images

Kristin Davis

The Sex and The City star brought tidings of comfort and joy to the Gut Aiderbichl Christmas Market opening in Austria and to promote Gut Aiderbichl's animal sanctuary.

Lily-Rose Depp, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Best Image/BACKGRID

Lily-Rose Depp

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The model lends a hand during the Christmas Lights Launch on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France.

Article continues below

Zendaya

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Zendaya

Baby it's cold outside! The bundled up singer attends the 2017 Bloomingdale's Holiday Windows Unveiling in New York City.

Lauren Bushnell, Devin Antin, Christmas 2017

Instagram

Lauren Bushnell

The Bachelor star and her boyfriend Devin Antin get in the holiday spirit with matching Old Navy flannel sleep PJs. 

Channing Tatum, The Ellen Show, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Channing Tatum

The 22 Jump Street actor looks cozy by the Christmas tree at the Ellen Show.

Article continues below

Derek Hough, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for The Grove

Derek Hough

Naughty or nice? The dancer and singer sang flashes a smile alongside the famous Kris Kringle at "A California Christmas" at The Grove.

Jennie Garth, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

David Livingston/Getty Images

Jennie Garth

Call her Jennie Crocker! It looks like the actress will be at the top of everyone's holiday party invite list with those baking skills!

Lady Antebellum, 2017 Stars Celebrate the Holidays

John Shearer/Getty Images

Lady Antebellum

Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood decked the halls of The Grand Ole Opry while performing onstage for CMA's 2017 Country Christmas.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gisele Bundchen , Tom Brady
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.