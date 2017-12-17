Gisele Bündchen Decorates Christmas Tree With Her Two Kids, Calls Them Her ''Biggest Gift''

Take a look at how other celebs are celebrating the 2017 holiday season...

Looks like the 37-year-old is enjoying some quality time at home with her growing kids.

The multi-lingual model also wrote the same sentiment in Portuguese, "O meu maior presente! #família #amor."

Along with the festive snap, the Brazilian beauty wrote, "My biggest gift! #family #love."

The adorable photo shows Tom Brady 's helpful children helping their mom put a little color onto their gigantic Christmas tree in the couple's picturesque living room.

Supermodel and supermom Gisele Bündchen got festive when she enlisted some of Santa's helpers, her two children, 5-year-old Vivian Lake Brady and 8-year-old Benjamin Brady , to decorate their house for Christmas.

Kevin Hart Christmas colors! The comedian is accompanied by the Rockettes dressed in red and green at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fiona Gubelmann & Jesse Metcalfe Having a ball! 'This Christmas' the actors visit Hallmark's Home & Family at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Autumn Ajirotutu The WAGS L.A. star and her beautiful family pose for holiday photos.

Gigi Hadid "Not the gumdrop buttons!" The style icon and Reebok ambassador hosts an intimate holiday celebration while munching on a gingerbread cookie in New York City.

President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania Trump POTUS and FLOTUS pose for their official 2017 Christmas portrait, taken in the Cross Hall of the White House.

Katy Perry Do-gooder! The famous singer gets children in the holiday spirit during her visit at the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston in Georgia.

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger The comedian and actor's new wife posted this photo of the two and his daughter and her stepdaughter Alice on Instagram, writing, "My first ever very own ��Christmas Tree!"

Allison Holker & Stephen 'tWitch" Boss The Hollywood couple hosts a star-studded annual holiday party for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals in Los Angeles.

Cyndi Lauper & Sandra Bernhard Holiday hats! The singer and model embody Christmas and Hanukkah at the Home for the Holidays benefit concert in New York.

Whoopi Goldberg Sweater weather! The View host looks jolly during the Decorating Disney Holiday Special.

Delilah Belle Hamlin & Andy Cohen Warm for the winter! The duo attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event in New York City.

Peggy Sulahian "I met the REAL Santa and he confirmed that I'm not getting any Coal," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram while supporting Giovanna Wheels' 6th Annual Toy Drive.

Vanessa Lachey "Santa's little helpers are ready for Daddy to come home! How adorable are these Elf onesies from @jamminjammies?!" the actress shared on Instagram. "And soooo comfortable! Don't worry @nicklachey, yours is here waiting for you!"

Ciara The 'I Bet' singer looks like a sugarplum fairy during a taping of The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Matthew Horwood/Getty Images



Prince Charles The North Pole meets the palace! Santa Claus greets the Prince of Wales during a Christmas event in Cardiff, Wales.

Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker & Lester Holt Christmas in Rockefeller Center is looking merry and bright with this crew!

Giuliana Rancic "It's that time of the year again!!!" the Fashion Police star wrote on Instagram. "Duke and I rockin' our @jamminjammies."

Teresa Giudice The TV personality is stuck in the middle during 'Sleigh' A Toys for Tots Event and Meet & Greet at Valanni in Philadelphia.

Alison Victoria The HGTV Windy City Flip star visits Santa HQ at FlatIron Crossing in Colorado two weeks before Christmas.

Taylor Swift It looks like T-Swift is slytherin' into the holidays with her serpentine Christmas sweater at the 2017 Z100 Jingle Ball in New York City.

Mariah Carey & Bryan Tanaka Snowflakes are falling on [the singer's] head! And by snowflakes, we mean glitter.

Yara Shahidi The Black-ish star surprises 150 children from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and P.S. ARTS at Delta Air Lines' Holiday in the Hangar celebration.



Rachel Zoe Festive friends! The fashion designer poses with some cute holiday characters at The Grove in L.A.

Lucy Hale Holiday cheer! The star gets into the spirit at Children's Hospital Los Angeles bonding with patients and playing Words With Friends 2!

Ed Sheeran & Ryan Seacrest How sweet! The "Perfect" singer holds up a gingerbread version of himself alongside the On Air host at 102.7 KIISFM's Jingle Ball .

Allison Sweeney 'Tis the season for Hallmark Channel holiday movies. The actress celebrates with a VIP screening of Christmas at Holly Lodge at The Grove.

James Corden Ho ho ho! The Late Late Show host sits on Santa's lap during a performance at 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball concert.

Tia Mowry & Cree Taylor Hardrict "Dear Santa!" The mother and son pen letters to the man in red.

Tara Reid The Sharknado star looks like the adult version of Dr. Seuss' "Cindy Lou Who" at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Hollywood, California.

Nicole Scherzinger & Kevin Davy White Hands up for the holidays! The stars are kicking off festivities early in London.

Cee Lo Green The "Forget You" singer gifted us with his voice at the 86th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles.

Maya Rudolph & Jane Krakowski Tis the season of giving! The comedic talents and the cast of A Christmas Story Live! donate presents for Toys For Tots at FOX's A Christmas Story Live! Lighting Event at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Bristol & Aubrey Marunde The Flip or Flop Vegas stars visit with Santa at the HGTV Santa HQ at Los Cerritos Center.

Gwen Stefani How sweet! The "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" singer poses with a gingerbread man at The Grove in Los Angeles.

Sarah Michelle Gellar The actress stops by Hallmark's Museum of Christmas during a holiday vacation in New York City.

Emma Bunton In replace of of gold, francense, and myyrh, this Christmas the singer brought a little spice to Christmas when switching on The Christmas Lights at The Royal Exchange in London.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy & DWTS Cast The singer is surrounded by Santa's helpers as she bursts into song at the 'Dancing with the Stars' finale at The Grove in Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg The Boston-native gifted us with his presence walking the red carpet at the festive London premiere for Daddy's Home 2.

Jodie Sweetin The Fuller House actress takes a style cue from Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer with matching maroon boots and top at Hallmark's 'Home & Family' at Universal Studios Hollywood in Universal City, California.

Melissa Gorga The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her family continue their holiday PJs tradition with help from Jammin Jammies.

Kristin Davis The Sex and The City star brought tidings of comfort and joy to the Gut Aiderbichl Christmas Market opening in Austria and to promote Gut Aiderbichl's animal sanctuary.

Lily-Rose Depp It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas! The model lends a hand during the Christmas Lights Launch on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France.

Zendaya Baby it's cold outside! The bundled up singer attends the 2017 Bloomingdale's Holiday Windows Unveiling in New York City.

Lauren Bushnell The Bachelor star and her boyfriend Devin Antin get in the holiday spirit with matching Old Navy flannel sleep PJs.

Channing Tatum The 22 Jump Street actor looks cozy by the Christmas tree at the Ellen Show.

Derek Hough Naughty or nice? The dancer and singer sang flashes a smile alongside the famous Kris Kringle at "A California Christmas" at The Grove.

Jennie Garth Call her Jennie Crocker! It looks like the actress will be at the top of everyone's holiday party invite list with those baking skills!

Lady Antebellum Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood decked the halls of The Grand Ole Opry while performing onstage for CMA's 2017 Country Christmas.