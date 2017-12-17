Kim Kardashian Films Katharine McPhee and David Foster's Performance at Star-Studded Holiday Party

Talk about getting into the Christmas spirit!

Kim Kardashiangot into the swing of the holidays when she and mom Kris Jenner attended famed songwriter Carole Bayer Sager and husband Bob Daly's Christmas party last night. The star-studded bash featured impromptu carols by Hugh Jackman, Keith Urban, the Eagles' Joe Walsh and a trio performance by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Katharine McPhee and main man David Foster, all of which was caught by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on her Instagram Stories.

David and Kat (and Babyface) did a rousing rendition of "White Christmas" and then paired off to do Kelly Clarksons "My Grown Up Christmas List." David tickled the ivories, while the former American Idol star handled the vocals.