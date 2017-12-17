Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Fly to Seattle for Date and "Are Doing Great"

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are still going strong, more than a month after they rekindled their romance.

The two left Los Angeles on Saturday on a private jet and flew to the Seattle area, where they had a romantic, literally sweet date at the Sugar Factory. A source said the two enjoyed some drinks and snacks and that Bieber was having such a good time that at one point, he started dancing.

"Selena and Justin are doing great," another source told E! News. "Justin is very affectionate to Selena. He wears his heart on his sleeve lately especially when it comes to her. They are still learning about each other as grown adults."

The source also said Bieber and Gomez plan on spending New Year's Eve together. The singers have not commented on their night out. They have kept mum about the status of their relationship and have yet to attend a celebrity event together since their reconciliation.