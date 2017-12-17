Dream Kardashian Makes 2nd Appearance on Kardashian Christmas Card

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 17, 2017 1:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Rainn Wilson, The Office

The Office Revival: Where Is the Cast Now and Who Might Return?

Mandy Teefey, Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Mom Pens Emotional Tribute to the Daughter She Lost to Miscarriage

Kourtney's Table Setting

How You Can Recreate Kourtney Kardashian's Picture Perfect Christmas Table Setting

Auntie KoKo sure has a way with babies!

Kris Jenner and daughter Khloe Kardashian, who E! News had learned in September is pregnant with her first child, dote upon the youngest member of their family Dream Kardashian, who just turned 1, on the day 17 piece of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card, which is being revealed gradually in pieces like a holiday advent calendar.

Dream, whose father is Kris' son Rob Kardashian, stands front and center with her aunt and grandmother on both sides of her, while her great-grandmother M.J. is seen standing in the background. All are wearing white tops and light blue jeans, while Kris also sports a denim jacket.

Dream made her debut on the Kardashian-Jenner family's Christmas card last weekend. Her dad has not made an appearance so far.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 1

See Saint West playing with some Christmas packages.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 2

Adorable North West poses alongside mom and aunt Kourtney Kardashian.

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 3

Little Reign Disick is quite the model!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 4

Kim Kardashian and Nori wear matching denim outfits.

Kim Kardashian, Saint West, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 5

Kim wished her son a happy second b-day writing, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my beautiful boy Saint! I love you so much! You don't even understand!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Christmas Card, Reign Disick, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 6

Kourtney's three kids Reign, Mason and Penelope sure look like they're having fun!

Article continues below

Kim Kardashian, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Sneak Peek

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 7

Cuddle time! Kim and North snuggle on the ground.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, North West, Saint West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 8

North and Saint are literal child models in this precious pic with mom Kim and great grandma MJ.

Dream Kardashian, Mason Disick, 2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 9

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian takes center stage as Mason Disick runs in the background.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Penelope Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 10

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick takes center stage.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Eli Lennitz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 11

Kanye West makes his Kardashian Christmas card debut alongside wife Kim.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kendall Jenner

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 12

Kendall Jenner strikes a super model pose for day 12.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 13

Khloe Kardashian finally makes an appearance in the card on day 13.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick, Mason Disick

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 14

"Happiest of birthdays to my two nephews! I love you so much Mason & Reign," Kim wrote on Twitter.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 15

Kim stars front and center with Saint and Kanye by her side.

Article continues below

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 16

Kim Kardashian, husband Kanye West and their kids North West, 4, and Saint West, 2, appear together.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Dream Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, M.J., Day 17

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 17

Dream Kardashian mades her second appearance, alongside aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandmother Kris Jenner, and great-grandmother M.J.

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kanye West, North West

Eli Linnetz/kimkardashianwest.com

DAY 18

Kanye flashes a giant smile while playing with little Nori.

Article continues below

This also marks the second sneak peek of Khloe, who has not confirmed her pregnancy, on the card. She does not appear to be sporting a baby bump in either image.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is currently in Cleveland with her beau Tristan Thompson. She posted on her Snapchat on Sunday a video of a white animatronic reindeer next to a Christmas tree, with the words "Khloe in Cleveland" posted on the bottom.

Kris has a pair of the same reindeer props in her home in Los Angeles, which is completely decked out for the holiday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Dream Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Christmas , Kardashian News , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.