Kevin Hart Jokes About New Baby and Pays Tribute to Wife Eniko on SNL

Kevin Hart hosted NBC's Saturday Night Live for the third time and paid tribute to his wife Eniko Hart and his kids, including their new baby.

The Jumanji actor and comedian ran some of his comedy material about newborn son Kenzo, the couple's first child together and his third, in his monologue and gave a shout-out to his whole family at the end of the episode, which aired days after he admitted in a radio interview to reports that he cheated on his wife while she was pregnant. He had apologized for his behavior and Eniko accepted his apology.

"I just had my third baby! I just had baby No. 3. Yes I did. I can admit to everybody that I wasn't, I wasn't excited about having a baby in the beginning," Kevin said in his SNL monologue. "When we had the idea of having a baby, I wasn't thrilled. I didn't know if I wanted the baby. That's me being honest. Don't judge me. I'm being honest. I didn't know if I wanted the baby. The reason why is because I have got two babies already. My daughter [Heaven] is 12. My son [Hendrix] is 10."