Rose McGowan Slams Meryl Streep and Actresses Who Will Wear Black in ''Silent Protest'' at Golden Globes

Days after the New York Times' shocking expose detailing over 30 years of alleged sexual misconduct on the part of Weinstein, the 68-year-old actress issued a statement slamming the disgraced producer, who has denied any claims of rape, sexual assault or sexual misconduct, to The Huffington Post via her longtime publicist, saying, "The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes."

"One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts," Streep said in her statement. "And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it."

"The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar," she said, adding that "each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited" in the media "will ultimately change the game."