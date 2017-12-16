Justin Bieber Wraps His G-Wagon Like a Present to Prove He's in the Christmas Spirit

Justin Bieber, truck, Instagram

Justin Bieber/Instagram

You better not test Justin Bieber's love of Christmas—because he may go a little crazy just to prove you wrong!

The Canadian hitmaker took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to show off his pimped-out, Christmas-inspired Mercedes-Benz G-Class, known by the elite who drive them (and those who wish they could) as the G-Wagon. The

In the video he informs fans, "People came to me and they were trippin' like, 'JB you ain't in the Christmas spirit, dog.' I was like, 'Oh really? Oh really, boy? Oh really, dog?."

He then gives his peeps a peep at his pricey ride is wrapped in a Santa Claus North Pole scene, complete with polar bears and penguins.

If this doesn't get you into the holidays, we don't know what will!

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's Cutest Pics

Over the years, the Biebs has been spotted behind the wheel of a slew of cars including a Audi R8, 997 Porsche Turbo, a matte black Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Van, Fisker Karma, a blacked out Smart Car, a Lamborghini Aventador and so many more.

The only thing he may love more than his car collection is Selena Gomez!

What do you think of JB's festive whip?

