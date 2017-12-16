Jodie Foster and Stephen Colbert Parody Silence of the Lambs to Mock Donald Trump

Dr. Lecter is having an old friend for dinner...

In a hilarious new political spoof for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jodie Foster reprised her 1992 Oscar-winning role as Clarice Starling from Silence of the Lambs.

Echoing the twosome's famed first meeting the film in the new sketch, Clarice visits Dr. Hannibal Lecter (who is played by host Stephen Colbert) regarding help with Robert Mueller's probe into Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

While trying to get answers from the not-so-good doc, the novice FBI agent, armed with her Sam's Club card, cites the damning evidence against the president: "The 12 indictments against Manafort and Gates, Flynn pleading guilty of Kremlin intermediaries reaching out to the Trump campaign, unreported meetings with the Russian ambassador, the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and the Russian lawyer, the messages between Donald Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks, Trump calling on Russia to find Clinton’s missing emails."

Colbert's Lecter says, "What? Really? Seriously, you have that already? What do you need me for?"