Candice Swanepoel Shows Baby Bump in Bikini After 2nd Pregnancy Reveal

Bump, there it is again!

Victoria's Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 29, revealed on Friday via a baby bump pic on Instagram that she is pregnant with her second child. She made the announcement less than a month after she walked the runway in skimpy lingerie at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

That day, she was photographed showcasing her small baby bump in a string leopard-print bikini while out on the beach on the Fernando de Noronha archipelago off the coast of Brazil.

