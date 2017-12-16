Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kids Take Center Stage on Christmas Card Day 16 Reveal

Kim Kardashian and her immediate family of four take center stage on day 16 of the 2017 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card reveal.

As seen in a photo she posted on Instagram and on her app on Saturday, she and husband Kanye West stand in between their 4-year-old daughter North West and 2-year-old son Saint West amid a white background. Kim is wearing a white sleeveless top and light ripped blue jeans, while Kanye sports a white T-shirt and lighter jeans. North is dressed in a light denim jacket, white top and matching jeans while Saint remains shirtless in a pair of medium blue jeans.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians family has been revealing parts of their 2017 Christmas card one day at a time like a holiday advent calendar. Kim and her husband and kids have been featured in previous puzzle-like reveals over the past couple of weeks, although this marks the first time Kanye's face has been shown.

He and Kim are set to soon welcome their third child, a baby girl, via surrogate.