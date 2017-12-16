Kevin Hart's First Christmas Card With Baby Kenzo Looks Like a Movie Poster

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 8:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
2017 Kardashian Christmas Card, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West, Day 16

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Kids Take Center Stage on Christmas Card Day 16 Reveal

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Showcases Glamorous Look on Night Out With Kids

Celebrity Style Inspiration: Holiday Looks

Coming to a theater near you!

Kevin Hart debuted his family's holiday card on Instagram on Friday and it looks like a movie poster. It features him with wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage, daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10. They are all wearing black formalwear and standing in front of a snowy backdrop. Their names are printed on top of the card.

"Merry Christmas from the Harts," it reads.

"Happy Holidays from the "Hart's".....it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.... #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts #DopePic," Kevin wrote alongside the photo.

See more celebrity Christmas cards: 

Kevin Hart, Eniko Hart, Son, Kenzo, Baby, Kids, Christmas, Card, 2017

Instagram

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian's family card features him with wife Eniko Hart, their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage, daughter Heaven, 12, and son Hendrix, 10, and is designed to look like a movie poster.

Elizabeth Chambers, Armie Hammer, Christmas Cards

Instagram

Elizabeth Chambers

"Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)." 

Kyle Richards, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/SimplyToImpress

Kyle Richards

"So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards. 

Article continues below

Melissa Joan Hart, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart

"I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful." 

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com

Tori Spelling

"So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"

Ayesha Curry, Stephen Curry, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply to Impress

Ayesha Curry

"Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!" 

Article continues below

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett, Hank Baskett, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply To Impress

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

"In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave." 

Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, Christmas Cards 2017

Instagram/Simply to Impress

Jenny Mollen

"I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes." 

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tamera Mowry-Housley

"Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram. 

Article continues below

Sara Evans, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Sara Evans

"Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers. 

Kara Keough Bosworth, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Kara Keough Bosworth

"#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online. 

Tamra Judge, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tamra Judge

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.

Article continues below

Teresa Giudice, Christmas 2016

Instagram/Linda Marie

Teresa Giudice

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."

Mark Wahlberg, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Mark Wahlberg

"Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.

Armie Hammer, Family, Christmas Card 2016

Instagram

Armie Hammer

The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.

Article continues below

Molly Sims, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Molly Sims

"I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar

"Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."

Alexis Bellino, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Alexis Bellino

"Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."

Article continues below

Kelly Clarkson, Christmas Card

Twitter

Kelly Clarkson

"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."

Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott, Christmas

Instagram

Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott

The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Holiday Card

Instagram

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

"Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.

Article continues below

Vicki Gunvalson, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Vicki Gunvalson

"Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers." 

Hugh Hefner, Crystal Hefner, Holiday Card

Elayne Lodge

Hugh Hefner

Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.  

Prince Charles, Camilla Bowles, Christmas Card

Prince Charles & Camilla Bowles

Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.

Article continues below

Melissa Joan Hart, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Melissa Joan Hart

"I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard." 

Mario Lopez, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Mario Lopez

"Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard" 

Obama Holiday Card, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Sasha Obama, Malia Obama

The Obama Family

Barack & Michelle Obama

Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card. 

Article continues below

Lisa Rinna, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

"Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard." 

Alyssa Milano, Christmas 2016

Facebook

Alyssa Milano

"I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis." 

Kevin Jonas, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Kevin Jonas

"Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016." 

Article continues below

Tori Spelling, Christmas 2016

Instagram

Tori Spelling

"SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!" 

Kendra Wilkinson, Family Photo

Facebok

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett

The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.

Coco, Ice-T, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Coco & Ice-T

2015

"Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)

Article continues below

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card. 

Armie Hammer, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Armie Hammer

"Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram. 

Steve Aoki, Christmas 2015

Twitter

Steve Aoki

"The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays. 

Article continues below

Gretchen Rossi, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Gretchen Rossi

"Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!!! This is our Christmas card this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hats for my 3 boys are from Target, aren't they so adorable? Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day." 

Chris Bosh, Adrienne Bosh, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Chris & Adrienne Bosh

With a little help from their holiday cards, the happy couple announce they are expecting twins. 

Tamra Judge, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Tamra Judge

"Merry Christmas," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned on Instagram when revealing her card. 

Article continues below

Dorinda Medley, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Dorinda Medley

"#HappyHolidays," the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram with her card created by producer Daniel Cape. "#elfonashelf #RHONY."

Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Lisa Rinna

"I have so much love this holiday season. Love my family. Love my life. And love our new holiday card from Simplytoimpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "They have such gorg and stylish designs - so excited I found them this year. Super easy to create, and the cards showed up so fast. Beyond thrilled and excited to send to family & friends! #blessed." 

Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe

"Getting In The Spirit," the couple wrote on Instagram after shopping at the mall. "Family Holiday Card @BeverlyCenter // #BeverlyCenterStyle." 

Article continues below

Tiffani Thiessen, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Tiffani Thiessen

"Holiday cards? Check! Our festive holiday cards are designed by my talented sis n law @jillsmithdesign for @tinyprints," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You still have time to grab yours if you haven't yet. #holidaysarehere #ilovemyfamily photo on the card by @howrebeccaseesit."

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Christmas Card

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince William

Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."

Kelly Clarkson, Christmas 2015

Instagram

Kelly Clarkson

"Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried," the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram. 

Article continues below

Tori Spelling, Christmas Cards

Instagram

Tori Spelling

"I am SO excited about this year's holiday card!" the reality star wrote on Instagram along with a family photo. "We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year because their designs are fab & prices are amazing."!

Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett, Christmas Card

Instagram

Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett & Hank Baskett

"I'm obsessed with our 2015 holiday card from simplytoimpress.com. So much fun!" the Kendra on Top star wrote on Instagram. "I can't even handle how many cute designs they have or how fast it was to make. My new fave!"

Sadie Robertson, Instagram

Instagram

Sadie Robertson

"Happy holidays," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wrote with her Christmas greeting.

Article continues below

Photos

See More From Celebrity Christmas Cards

On Saturday, Kevin posted a festive photo of him with both of his sons, standing in front of a Christmas tree and a decorated staircase.

"#Generations #Harts #MyGuys #DopePic #HappyHolidays #livelovelaugh," he wrote.

#Generations #Harts #MyGuys #DopePic #HappyHolidays #livelovelaugh

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Kevin is actually really coming to theaters soon.

The comedian and actor's latest film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is set for release on December 20.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kevin Hart , Family , Celeb Kids , Christmas , Holidays , Top Stories , Apple News , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.