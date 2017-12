Kevin Hart's First Christmas Card With Baby Kenzo Looks Like a Movie Poster

"Happy Holidays from the "Hart's".....it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas.... #LiveLoveLaugh #Harts #DopePic," Kevin wrote alongside the photo.

Kevin Hart debuted his family's holiday card on Instagram on Friday and it looks like a movie poster. It features him with wife Eniko Hart , their newborn son Kenzo and his two children from a previous marriage, daughter Heaven , 12, and son Hendrix , 10. They are all wearing black formalwear and standing in front of a snowy backdrop. Their names are printed on top of the card.

Instagram



Instagram



Elizabeth Chambers "Merry Christmas and Happy Everything, from our family to yours," the actress wrote on Instagram. "Love, The Hammers (and Archie, not pictured)."

Instagram/SimplyToImpress



Kyle Richards "So pleased with how these turned out! xo," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote on Instagram when revealing her SimplyToImpress cards.

Instagram



Melissa Joan Hart "I'm so excited about our family Christmas card this year! I got them from SimplytoImpress.com," the actress shared on Instagram. "Very proud to send these out to family and friends! Merry Christmas from our family to yours! #holidaysarehere #spon #simplywonderful."

Instagram/SimplytoImpress.com



Tori Spelling "So excited for our 2017 holiday card... I just couldn't wait to show off our growing family!" the reality star shared on Instagram with her finished card from SimplytoImpress.com. "Their cards are just SO cute!"

Instagram/Simply to Impress



Ayesha Curry "Excited to show everyone our 2017 holiday card. Tried SimplytoImpress.com this year and so impressed with how they turned out!" the celebrity chef wrote on social media. "Can't wait to send our cards to all our family and friends. Happy Holidays!"

Instagram/Simply To Impress



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett "In LOVE with our 2017 holiday card from SimplytoImpress.com!" the reality star shared with her followers. "So excited to send these out! #amazingcards #myfave."

Instagram/Simply to Impress



Jenny Mollen "I've never been adult enough to create holiday cards, but now with two kids the guilt just doubled," the actress wrote to her followers. "It took 4 lactation cookies, three bottles, two dog treats and the promise of a date night to get this pic. Thank god, ordering it only took minutes."

Instagram



Tamera Mowry-Housley "Merry Christmas from the Housleys to you!" The Real co-host wrote on Instagram.

Instagram



Sara Evans "Merry Christmas!" the country singer shared with her followers.

Instagram



Kara Keough Bosworth "#DeckTheHalls #DeckerTheHalls designed by #MaryGarrard #MeredithBlackPhotography," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared online.

Instagram



Tamra Judge "Merry Christmas from our family to yours," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared with her followers.

Instagram/Linda Marie



Teresa Giudice "Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from our Family to Yours," the Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared. "@images_by_linda_marie."

Instagram



Mark Wahlberg "Merry Christmas from the Wahlbergs!" the actor shared.

Instagram



Armie Hammer The Lone Ranger and Social Network star appears with his wife Elizabeth Hammer and daughter Harper in their annual card.

Instagram



Molly Sims "I love our holiday cards! #Stuberpartyof4 (soon to be 5!!!)," the actress wrote on Instagram.

Instagram



Sarah Michelle Gellar "Yet again these elves are upset that they did not make our holiday card, and have retaliated," the actress joked. "#elfontheshelf (amazing Holiday card from @tinyprints )."

Instagram



Alexis Bellino "Merry Christmas!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star wrote on Instagram. "We hope your day is filled with lots of family love. Love, The Bellino's."

Twitter



Kelly Clarkson "Merry Christmas from the Blackstock's #Santa #IKnowHim," the American Idol alumna tweeted. "....and by Blackstock's, I meant Blackstocks #grammarforthewin #thanksmom hahaha."

Instagram



Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott The only way to greet Santa Claus is with a goofy face!

Instagram



Fergie & Josh Duhamel "Happy holidays," the couple wrote on Instagram while debuting their 2016 Christmas card from illustrator James Malia.

Instagram



Vicki Gunvalson "Just finished addressing my Christmas cards. I only ordered 25 this year so if you didn't get one please don't be offended," the Real Housewives of Orange County star shared days before the holiday. "Here's your virtual one. #mailingoutlate #merrychristmas #ilovemyfamily #blessed #answeredprayers."

Elayne Lodge



Hugh Hefner Season greetings from the man behind Playboy and his wife.





Prince Charles & Camilla Bowles Clarence House introduces the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's annual Christmas card.



Instagram



Melissa Joan Hart "I can't believe the holidays are here!" the actress shared on Instagram while revealing her Simply to Impress holiday card. "From the entire crew, we wish you all a happy holiday season! #blessed #holidaycard."

Instagram



Mario Lopez "Diggin' this year's Familia Lopez holiday card!" the actor shared on Instagram. "Mrs. Lopez, Gia, Nico and I wish you a great holiday! #Family #HolidayCard"

The Obama Family



Barack & Michelle Obama Before celebrating their final Christmas in the White House, the famous couple and their family pose for another special holiday card.

Instagram



Lisa Rinna "Christmas is almost here, and I just got our holiday cards from SimplytoImpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed online. "So many stylish choices. What a great way to share our love with family and friends! #blessed #holidaycard."

Facebook



Alyssa Milano "I'm so excited to share our family's holiday card! I used SimplytoImpress.com for the first time and I am beyond thrilled," the actress shared on Facebook. "The hardest part was picking just one gorgeous design! Happy Holidays! #LoveThis."

Instagram



Kevin Jonas "Loving the Jonas family 2016 Christmas card we ordered from Simplytoimpress.com," the Jonas Brothers member shared on Instagram. "Danielle's a big fan. I'm so lucky to be spending Christmas with my beautiful wife, our precious Alena and our adorable new baby girl Valentina. #holiday2016."

Instagram



Tori Spelling "SO excited to unveil this year's McDermott family holiday card! We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year & I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," the actress shared on Instagram. "The fam looks fab, but next year we may need a bigger couch!"

Facebok



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett The former E! star was joined by her husband Hank and their two children Alijah and Hank Jr.

Instagram



Coco & Ice-T 2015 "Happy Holidays from our family to yours!!" the new mom wrote on Instagram while holding baby Chanel. (Also pictured are Ice-T's kids LeTesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr. from previous relationships)

Instagram



Fergie & Josh Duhamel The Hollywood couple's son Axl steals the show in their annual card.

Instagram



Armie Hammer "Happy Holidays and Merry Everything!!" the happy family wrote on Instagram.

Twitter



Steve Aoki "The Aoki Christmas Card 2015 from @OmniaLasVegas," the DJ shared right in time for the holidays.

Instagram



Gretchen Rossi "Merry Christmas Eve Everyone!!! This is our Christmas card this year!" the former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared on Instagram. "Hats for my 3 boys are from Target, aren't they so adorable? Hope you all have a wonderful and blessed day."

Instagram



Chris & Adrienne Bosh With a little help from their holiday cards, the happy couple announce they are expecting twins.

Instagram



Tamra Judge "Merry Christmas," the Real Housewives of Orange County star captioned on Instagram when revealing her card.

Instagram



Dorinda Medley "#HappyHolidays," the Real Housewives of New York City star shared on Instagram with her card created by producer Daniel Cape. "#elfonashelf #RHONY."

Instagram



Lisa Rinna "I have so much love this holiday season. Love my family. Love my life. And love our new holiday card from Simplytoimpress.com," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared on Instagram. "They have such gorg and stylish designs - so excited I found them this year. Super easy to create, and the cards showed up so fast. Beyond thrilled and excited to send to family & friends! #blessed."

Instagram



Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe "Getting In The Spirit," the couple wrote on Instagram after shopping at the mall. "Family Holiday Card @BeverlyCenter // #BeverlyCenterStyle."

Instagram



Tiffani Thiessen "Holiday cards? Check! Our festive holiday cards are designed by my talented sis n law @jillsmithdesign for @tinyprints," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You still have time to grab yours if you haven't yet. #holidaysarehere #ilovemyfamily photo on the card by @howrebeccaseesit."

Chris Jelf /Kensington Palace via Getty Images



Prince George, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte & Prince William Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge "are hugely appreciative of all the warm messages they have received about their family this year and are very much looking forward to their first Christmas as a family of four."

Instagram



Kelly Clarkson "Merry Christmas from the Blackstock clan! @gameofthrones #gameofthrones #winteriscoming #riverisnotworried," the American Idol winner wrote on Instagram.

Instagram



Tori Spelling "I am SO excited about this year's holiday card!" the reality star wrote on Instagram along with a family photo. "We used SimplytoImpress.com again this year because their designs are fab & prices are amazing."!

Instagram



Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett & Hank Baskett "I'm obsessed with our 2015 holiday card from simplytoimpress.com. So much fun!" the Kendra on Top star wrote on Instagram. "I can't even handle how many cute designs they have or how fast it was to make. My new fave!"

Instagram



Sadie Robertson "Happy holidays," the former Dancing With the Stars contestant wrote with her Christmas greeting.