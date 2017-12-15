Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays

Tammin Sursok has caught the attention of her followers after posting a cryptic message about loss.

On Friday morning, the Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram and shared an emotional note before Christmas.

"It's been hard for me to be on social media this week. We have been going through something as a family and it's hard to mask what we are feeling," Tammin shared with her 1.1 million followers. "I always want to be authentic with you. Last week was the first time I've experienced loss. That's as much as I'm going to say right now but I do want to write about what we have been through at some point to help anyone who is also going through it."

She continued, "The holiday season is beautiful but sometimes you hurt and it's messy and confusing and irritating. You become angry and you don't know at who to be angry. You realize that your anger just stems from pain."