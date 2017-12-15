Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Posts Cryptic Tweet After Latest Selfie

Miley Cyrus isn't the only one living the best of both worlds.

It's been more than five years since Mitchel Musso appeared in Disney Channel's hit show Hannah Montana.

But after all this time, the former Disney star is all grown up but not forgetting about the character fans know as Oliver.

In a new social media post, Mitchel poked fun at one of his many unforgettable scenes in the long-running Disney series. "I'm the man who had the Jerky," he captioned online with a link to where fans can buy clothing inspired by the famous line. After posting the picture, however, the actor shared a cryptic message to fans.

"Hi, saying hurtful things has an incredible way of catching up to you in the future! I hope you are prepared for the consequences that follow your actions. I hope you can find happiness one day without the negativity that drowns you," he wrote. "If not...Then take a hike bozo."