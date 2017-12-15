Why Eminem and Ed Sheeran's Collaboration Is a Full Circle Moment

The duo collaborated on the track "River" off of Eminem's new album Revival, which was just released on Thursday. Earlier this week, Sheeran took to Instagram to share a pic of him and Marshall Mathers in the studio, teasing the new song.
Working with Eminem is a major full circle moment for Sheeran, who had previously revealed back in 2015 that it was the rapper's music that helped him overcome his stutter when he was a child.
In June 2015, Sheeran was honored at the American Institute for Stuttering's Free Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala. While making a speech at the event, Sheeran said (via The Hollywood Reporter), "My Uncle Jim told my dad that Eminem was the next Bob Dylan—it's pretty similar, it's all just storytelling—my dad bought me The Marshall MathersLP when I was 9 years old, not knowing what was on it. I learned every word, back to front, by the time I was 10. He raps very fast and melodically and percussively, and it helped me get rid of my stutter."
Sheeran is now 26, so about 16 years after Eminem helped him overcome his stutter, the two have released a song together.
Pretty incredible, right?
You can listen to "River" above.