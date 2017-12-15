Why Eminem and Ed Sheeran's Collaboration Is a Full Circle Moment

Fans are loving Eminem and Ed Sheeran's new song.

The duo collaborated on the track "River" off of Eminem's new album Revival, which was just released on Thursday. Earlier this week, Sheeran took to Instagram to share a pic of him and Marshall Mathers in the studio, teasing the new song.

Working with Eminem is a major full circle moment for Sheeran, who had previously revealed back in 2015 that it was the rapper's music that helped him overcome his stutter when he was a child.