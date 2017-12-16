Saturday Savings: Eva Mendes' Holiday-Ready Dress Is 50% Off

  • By
  • &

by Kristin Vartan | Sat., Dec. 16, 2017 5:05 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Tammin Sursok

Pretty Little Liars' Tammin Sursok Pens Emotional Letter After Experiencing Loss During the Holidays

Mitchel Musso

Hannah Montana's Mitchel Musso Posts Cryptic Tweet After Latest Selfie

Beyonce

Here Are All of the Clues That Destiny's Child Might Be Reuniting at Coachella

ESC: Eva Mendes, Saturday Savings

New York & Company

Your next holiday party look is here.

While the shimmery dress trend is an old favorite among festive party-goers, Eva Mendes' ongoing collaboration with New York & Company recently released a holiday collection with new twists to the traditional trimmings. Our personal favorite is the champagne-colored scoop neck gown featuring a slit characteristic of the Hitch starlet's sultry and sophisticated style. And the best part? It is now on sale for half the price! 

We also included some other metallic numbers, so you can find the right dress to help you own the night. Just add some tear drop earrings, strapped heels and a glossy lip like the actress turned designer and you are all set!

Photos

Eva Mendes' Best Looks

Want to be a shining star at your next holiday soiree? Keep scrolling for other glamorous garments on sale!

ESC: Holiday Dresses

New York & Company

Eva Mendes Collection - Christelle Maxi Dress, Was $99.95, Now $49.97

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Pretty Little Thing

Silver Sequin Chain Choker Maxi Dress, Was $59.89, Now $33.27

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Boohoo

Polly Metallic Drape Thigh Split Maxi Dress, Was $50, Now $19

Article continues below

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Topshop

Split Maxi Dress, Was $115, Now $30

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Hervé Léger by Max Azria

Long Dress, Was $2200, Now $1364

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Rachel Zoe

Marlene Cutout Metallic Silk-blend Jacquard Gown, Was $595, Now $416.50

Article continues below

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Fleur du Mal

Velvet Slip Dress, Was $695, Now $498

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Leith

Shine Maxi Dress, Was $79, Now $47.40

ESC: Holiday Dresses

Maria Lucia Hohan

Briella Pleated Lamé Gown, Was $2070, Now $1449

Article continues below

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE: Meghan Markle Beats Kate Middleton for Most Influential Fashion Star of the Year

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eva Mendes , Top Stories , VG , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , Shopping
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.