Eminem's Revival Pop-Up Set to Serve "Mom's Spaghetti" for Hungry Shoppers

  • By
  • &

by Madagan Riley | Fri., Dec. 15, 2017 1:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ed Sheeran, Eminem

Why Eminem and Ed Sheeran's Collaboration Is a Full Circle Moment

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 2017 Latin Grammy Awards

Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops "Dope" New Hamilton Song About Benjamin Franklin

Eminem

Eminem Raps About Regrets to Daughter Hailie in New Album Revival

Eminem

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em!

Ever since rapper Eminem released his song "Lose Yourself" for the 2001 film 8 Mile, fans have made countless memes and punchlines about one particular lyric. In the song, Eminem's persona is so nervous for a rap battle that he has "vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti."  And thus, the Oscar-nominated song also became an Internet sensation.

Now it looks like Eminem is joining in on the laugh.

To celebrate his ninth LP release, Revival, Eminem is hosting a pop-up in Detroit at The Shelter Club. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the shop will feature the album, exclusive merchandise and the famous "mom's spaghetti" for just $5 ($8 with meatballs).

Read

Listen to Eminem's New Revival Songs Featuring Ed Sheeran and Pink

Eminem took to Twitter with the special announcement, posting a photo of the menu and saying, "Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official Revival pop up." 

Aside from his album release, Eminem has had a very busy year. He got the most attention for his November mash-up performance on Saturday Night Light and his freestyle rap directed at President Donald Trump during the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Since it's his first LP in four years, fan are pretty excited. Add in a bowl of spaghetti, hold the vomit and we're in!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Eminem , Food , Music , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.