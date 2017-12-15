Eminem's Revival Pop-Up Set to Serve "Mom's Spaghetti" for Hungry Shoppers

If you can't beat 'em, join 'em!

Ever since rapper Eminem released his song "Lose Yourself" for the 2001 film 8 Mile, fans have made countless memes and punchlines about one particular lyric. In the song, Eminem's persona is so nervous for a rap battle that he has "vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti." And thus, the Oscar-nominated song also became an Internet sensation.

Now it looks like Eminem is joining in on the laugh.

To celebrate his ninth LP release, Revival, Eminem is hosting a pop-up in Detroit at The Shelter Club. On Friday, Saturday, and Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., the shop will feature the album, exclusive merchandise and the famous "mom's spaghetti" for just $5 ($8 with meatballs).