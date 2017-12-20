Look Back at Decades of Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Cards!

The Kardashians are the queens of Christmas cards!
Over the past few decades, Kim Kardashian and family have posed for countless holiday cards that never disappoint. From posing with Santa as little kids to going super-glam in high fashion outfits for more recent years, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars always mix it up to deliver a gorgeous and exciting photo.
While we wait for the fam to finally unveil the complete photo from this year's card, take a look back at years and years of Kardashian Christmas cards. They've grown up so much!
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians' kids were the stars.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan went wild for this year's card with a carnvial-inspired set filled with sparkling gold money signs, mannequins and Kardashian-covered magazines.
The family went "all white everything" for last year's Christmas card, which kinda doubles as a New Year's card with all the confetti. This was also the first year to feature little Penelope!
Middle Eastern influences and black-tie formal style dominated this family card. There was even a 3D version of the card sent out!
The family dressed in dramatic dark colors for this pic, except for Kim, who opted for a white Emilio Pucci dress. Look how cute Mason is in his little suit!
The girls all looked fierce in red dresses and gowns for the 2008 card, one year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered
The family's 2007 card came with a message: "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away"
This family portrait is less winter-themed...unless you're from California, when it's never a bad time to be by the water!
This card was taken at Kendall's very first Christmas, and Kylie wasn't even born yet!
Bruce got a Harley for Christmas one year, so the next year the family all posed with it for their card. Fun fact: Khloé got a puppy that same year and called it Harley after Bruce's bike!
Santa himself showed up for this early 90's photo shoot with the family for their annual card. Everybody looks pretty surprised about it too!
Any kid who grew up in the 80's and 90's knows how cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was, which is why the theme for this family card was TMNT. They even have a Santa Raphael!
