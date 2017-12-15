Daisy Ridley Does Intergalatic Fashion Right & More Best Dressed Stars

John Lamparski/WireImageStuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
What does the future of fashion look like?
One only need to look to the actresses of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to understand: Daisy Ridley, Lupita Nyong'o and more have hit premiere red carpet after red carpet in stunning ensembles that hint at intergalactic style. For instance, Daisy's Calvin Klein dress had us thinking that nylon will be the fabric du jour in 10...or 100 years. Of course, you can't complete a look like this without some Christian Louboutin PVC shoes specifically made and inspired by Ridley's character.
Lupita took a more glam approach to science fiction-esque fashion, in a modern version of a sequined, '80s silhouette, giving us alien-mermaid vibes.
For more best dressed stars of the week, keep scrolling.
A fashion-forward black swan if there ever was one, the actress, in Oscar de la Renta spring 2018, was ethereal and dramatic at both times at the Molly's Game Amsterdam premiere.
We are crushing (get it?) on this old Hollywood glam-meets-winter staple look. Dita champions the throwback vibe, but the rich hue of this vintage-inspired frock is truly luxurious.
The Pitch Perfect 3 star's tattoos seamlessly blend in with the sheer, ombre effect of her Elie Saab gown. Look a little closer, and one will notice her literally eye-catching makeup, courtesy of Jo Baker, on behalf of Urban Decay. Yes, that silver eyeliner is even more stunning in real life.
Did award show season already begin, because the actress looked like a golden statue in Reem Acra at the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle premiere.
OK, so you might be thinking: "I'm no model. There's no way I can wear lingerie in public." But you'd be wrong. Take a style cue from the beauty and pair a bustier with a suit in the same color. Joan wore her Pamella Roland ensemble with the jacket exposing her shoulders, but you can leave it on for a more subtle (and still very sultry!) look.
This is the perfect ball gown for the anti-princess...or edgier style star. The blunt bob and structured fringe surprisingly complements the contrasting tulle.
Intergalactic fashion? The Star Wars: The Last Jedi star served it up in spades in her Calvin Klein spring 2018 nylon dress at the London premiere.
Give us that leg, girl! The actress was glimmering in Halpern emerald on the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere red carpet.
Lady in red! Superwoman showed her style strength in a minimalistic Dior romper with black Christian Louboutins at the GQ Men Of The Year Party at Chateau Marmont.
