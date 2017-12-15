Matt Lauer Accuser's Lawyer Says His Client Lives in "Constant Fear" of Having Her Identity Revealed

Ari Wilkenfeld, the attorney of the accuser whose allegations led to Matt Lauer's firing, sat down with NBC News on Friday and said his client was "terrified" of having her identity revealed.

According to Wilkenfeld, the accuser had two requests after reporting Lauer to NBC: "Do the right thing" and maintain her anonymity. However, he said his client lives in "constant fear" that people will find her.

"My client is terrified, and she does live in constant fear that people are going to track her down and figure out who she is," he said. "She feels badly for the many other women who are suspected of being her—who are also being hounded and harassed."