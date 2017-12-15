Morgan Spurlock Leaving Production Company After Sexual Misconduct Admission

"You see, I've come to understand after months of these revelations, that I am not some innocent bystander, I am also a part of the problem," he continued, "I'm sure I'm not alone in this thought, but I can't blindly act as though I didn't somehow play a part in this, and if I'm going truly represent myself as someone who has built a career on finding the truth, then it's time for me to be truthful as well."

Spurlock went on to share with readers, "Over my life, there have been many instances that parallel what we see everyday in the news. When I was in college, a girl who I hooked up with on a one night stand accused me of rape. Not outright. There were no charges or investigations, but she wrote about the instance in a short story writing class and called me by name. A female friend who was in the class told be about it afterwards. I was floored."