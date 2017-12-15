Zac Efron, Hugh Jackman, Zendaya and James Corden Take Their Crosswalk Performance to Broadway

James Corden took the The Late Late Show's Crosswalk the Musical group to Broadway on Thursday and invited Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya to join his cast for a theatrical performance of The Greatest Showman.

Corden's ensemble was so excited to meet their newest cast mates that Corden had to spritz them with a spray bottle to keep them at bay. However, things took a more serious turn when Jackman presented Corden with a list of song suggestions and the host ripped it in half.

"Look, Huge is a very talented man," Corden explained, butchering the actor's name. "But he's got to realize that while he might be playing the Greatest Showman I have to live up to the mantle of actually being the Greatest Showman. And so I will do what it takes to achieve perfection."